Maine Reports 25 COVID-19 Deaths, 882 New Cases Since Saturday

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 25 more COVID-19 deaths and 882 new coronavirus cases since Saturday.

Tuesday's case count includes data from Saturday, Sunday and Monday, as the Maine CDC no longer reports cases on the weekends.

Seven more people died with the disease in Penobscot County, which also added 90 new cases and five more hospitalizations. Aroostook County recorded 36 new cases and two hospitalizations in the past three days.

There are currently over 5,200 known active coronavirus cases statewide. The CDC says 223 people are being treated for the disease in a hospital, with 22 new hospitalizations on Sunday alone. Of those patients, 81 are in intensive care and 30 are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

The seven-day average for daily new cases in Maine is now at 464, compared to 528 cases per day a week ago.

More Mainers getting vaccinated

As of Monday, 76.8% of Maine residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated against the virus. Federal regulators are close to approving COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-11.

COVID-19 vaccines are available free of charge at various sites across the state. To find a clinic near you, call the Community Vaccination Line at 1-888-445-4111 or visit Maine's vaccination dashboard here.

New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

New Brunswick Public Health on Monday reported three COVID-19 -related deaths and 22 new coronavirus cases. Eight of the new infections are in the Edmundston region. Active cases in the province fell to 589, with 39 people in hospital. Officials say of the 14 patients in intensive care, 13 are not fully vaccinated.

Circuit breaker restrictions have been in effect since Oct. 8 in areas of the province with the highest transmission rates, and will remain until Public Health determines the situation is more stable.