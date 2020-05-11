Maine Reopening Plan Allows more Businesses to Open

Maine Gov. Janet Mills’ reopening plan enters its next phase Monday, May 11.

The state is allowing more businesses to open in counties that have not seen community transmission of the new coronavirus.

Retail establishments in 12 counties including Aroostook, may reopen today provided they adhere to enhanced safety precautions.

Remote campsites and sporting camps will be allowed to open as well. Fitness centers and gyms will now be permitted to open for outdoor classes of 10 or less.

The easing of restrictions does not apply to 4 more populated Maine counties.

Cumberland and York counties account for more than half of known cases in the state. Along with Androscoggin and Penobscot, they are the only counties with confirmed community transmission.

Beginning May 18, restaurants in the 12 counties will be allowed to open for limited dine-in services.