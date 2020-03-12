Maine Red Claws Season Has Been Suspended in Response to COVID-19

The NBA announced yesterday that it would be suspending the season in response to the coronavirus, a suspension that also effects the Maine Red Claws.

The NBA G league is the minor league basketball organization of the the NBA, and the Red Claws play in that league as an affiliate of the Boston Celtics.

In addition to the NBA announcement of suspending the season in response to the coronavirus, that suspension also extended to its G league, meaning the Red Claws will not be playing until further notice.

A press release on the Red Claws website doesn't go into any further detail other than to say season is suspended with after the completion of Wednesday's games.

With the regular season coming to an end at the end of March, the suspension may mean the end of this season for the Red Claws.