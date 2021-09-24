Maine Records 714 New Coronavirus Cases, Aroostook County Adds 93

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday reported 714 new coronavirus cases in the state with no COVID-19 deaths.

Aroostook County added 93 new cases, bringing the active caseload in the County to an estimated 343.

Penobscot County has seen the highest rate of infection in the state of late, with 137 new cases of Friday. So far this month, Penobscot County has recorded over 2000 positive cases, 58 hospitalizations and 24 deaths.

An analysis by the Bangor Daily News shows the Maine communities with the lowest vaccination rates have also experienced the highest rates of new coronavirus cases over the past 4 1/2 months. That includes rural Piscataquis and Somerset Counties where barely over half of the total population is vaccinated.

The Center for Disease Control is investigating outbreaks at 72 Maine schools. Officials say more than 2,000 students have been infected over the past 30 days. Caribou High School has seen 35 cases since classes began in late August.

There are now 221 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, a slight decrease from Thursday. Of those patients, 83 people are in intensive care units and 37 are on ventilators.

New Brunswick Update

New Brunswick Public Health yesterday reported 52 new coronavirus cases, bringing active cases in the province to 574. Officials said 75 per cent of the new infections were among individuals not fully vaccinated. There are now 27 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Brunswick , including 12 in intensive-care units.

Public Health has confirmed three new cases at John Caldwell School in Grand Falls. The Anglophone West School District says students will move to distance learning beginning today, and will continue through October 1st.