Maine Records Seven More Deaths, 778 New Coronavirus Cases

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday reported 778 new coronavirus cases and seven COVID-19 deaths.

Aroostook County had 37 new cases and no additional deaths reported. Active cases in the County are now estimated to be just over 300.

In the past month, Aroostook County has recorded 14 deaths from COVID-19 and over 700 new cases.

CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah said there are currently 192 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine. Of those, 66 patients are in critical care beds and 39 on ventilators. The Maine CDC reports 2,388 people have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 976 people have died since the pandemic hit the state in March of last year.

Since Sept. 1, Maine has reported 5,735 people testing positive for COVID-19. Of those, about 1 in 4 have been under the age of 20.

Maine Senate President Troy Jackson has tested positive for the virus after being notified he was in close contact with someone who also recently tested positive. Sen. Jackson says he has not been showing any obvious symptoms. He wrote in a statement. “I’m just extraordinarily grateful for the COVID-19 vaccine, which continues to be effective in preventing severe illness and hospitalization.”

New Brunswick Update

New Brunswick Public Health reported 35 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. Officials say 30 of the individuals were not fully vaccinated. Currently, 77% of eligible New Brunswickers -12 and older - have received their final dose of the vaccine.

Premier Blaine Higgs is expected to announce new public health measures Wednesday to flatten the curve as COVID-19 has been spreading throughout the province.