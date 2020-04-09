Maine Principals’ Association Cancels High School Spring Sports Seasons

The Maine Principals' Association officially has cancelled the spring 2020 high school sports season.

"It is with regret that the Maine Principals’ Association announces the cancellation of the 2020 spring athletic season. Please know that this was not a decision that was taken lightly, but one that the leadership at the MPA felt necessary to help support the recommendations from our Governor’s Office, the Maine CDC, and Commissioner Makin, and the Department of Education, that schools across the state not come back in session and provide remote and distance learning opportunities for the remainder of the school year," reads the April 9 release.

"We understand the importance that these athletic and performing arts programs play in the lives of students, their families, and their communities, but also recognize that these education-based activities are a part of the overall educational experience and at this time of uncertainty to adhere with the recommendations of staying at home, maintaining social distancing, and avoiding face-to-face instruction and large group gatherings, is crucial for us to persevere," the release continues.

"We want to recognize the efforts of the hard-working dedicated educators across the entire state as they provide distance learning opportunities to students in Pre-K through 12th grade and to thank them for their work during this COVID-19 crisis. We also want to recognize the important role that coaches and advisors play in the lives of our young people and would encourage them to continue to reach out to their team members to provide the emotional support that so many students need during this time of uncertainty."