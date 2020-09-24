Maine Police Make Arrest in Decades Old Cold Case Murder

Prosecutors in Maine have indicted a man on a murder charge in the beating death of a woman 36 years ago.

Sixty-three-year-old Dorothea Burke was last seen on June 23, 1984, at a Bucksport bar after attending a family wedding.

Her body was found five days days later by construction workers in Stockton Springs.

Maine State Police on Tuesday evening charged Kirt Damon Sr. of Stockton Springs with the murder.

Damon was 20 years old at the time of Burke's death. He was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Waldo County Superior court in Belfast, where he entered a plea of not guilty.