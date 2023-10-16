Maine Police Investigating the Death of an Infant

Police are investigating the death of an infant in Lewiston on Sunday morning.

The Lewiston Police Department was called to a residence on Main Street around 9 am Sunday, according to the Sun Journal.

Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is working with the police as part of standard procedure after a child’s death. Officials said an autopsy is planned for Monday.

This is a developing news story. Updates will be shared on social media when more information is released and made available. Download the station’s app for free and receive alerts when news happens.

