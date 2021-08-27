Maine Police Departments Share Pics of Their K9s on National Dog Day

You may not have seen it marked on your calendar, but Thursday, August 26 was National Dog Day. Social media was loaded with pictures of people sharing photos of their pups. Maine's Police Departments joined in too, sharing photos of their K9s to give them some recognition for their hard work sniffing for drugs or weapons and being ready to come to the rescue of their partner if needed.

Let's start out with the Westbrook Police Department's Cal and Brook striking perfect poses with their partners with a little boost from the desks.

What a photo this is of Sampson with his police cruiser over his left side and a Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornet over his left. There's some power in those vehicles and Sampson too!

And here's another K9 named Sampson who works with the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office posing proudly.

Here's Rocket posing in front of one of the Scarborough Police Departments' motorcycles in front of the station. To me, he looks like he's just chillin' after a hard day's work fighting crime.

It's kind of like school picture day for Rocky with the Auburn Police Department He's looking sharp posing in front of the United States and State of Maine flags.

And though not posted on National Dog Day, we couldn't leave out these photos of Barni, Johnsey, Alfie, Sendy and Messi. These were posted by the Portland Police Department a day before National Dog Day to announce that the Maine EMS Medical Direction & Practices Board approved new protocols to allow trained EMS clinicians to provide care to K9s who become ill or injured on duty. Good news!

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.