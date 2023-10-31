7 Super Summer Scenes That Will Make You Miss Maine’s Warm Months

Getting through the coming Maine winter will be a little easier with these images of summer fun.

Doesn't It Seem Early to Be Missing Summer?

For the first time this morning, I had to defrost my car before coming to work. The pumpkins on our steps were glistening and the air had a little bit of a bite to it. Despite some warm temperatures last weekend, we can't fight it anymore. Fall is here and soon it will be winter. And while I love some parts of winter, like the beauty and quiet that surround you after a new snowfall, I can't say I'm fond of the ice and cold.

Why Live in Maine If You Prefer the Warmth?

The truth is, I adore the warmer months in Maine. And when the warmth turns to frost, I miss the simple things like walks in the woods without a jacket (or blaze orange), shorts and flip flops, and riding with the windows down in the car. My dog still insists that I have the windows down, but I have to crank the heat in my Honda to counteract the chill.

How Do the Pictures Make You Feel Better?

I started something last year that I will continue for years to come. I put together some of my favorite summertime pictures and made an album on Facebook. (oops, Meta) When the winter starts to get me down, I go to my page, look over the pictures, and dream of the summer to come.

