Maine: Philip Clark Sentenced for Killing Sister-In-Law

A judge has imposed a 43-year sentence on a Maine man who shot his sister-in-law 10 times — even pausing to reload.

Fifty-six-year-old Philip Clark of Hampden, who was convicted of murder in November, apologized in court to the family of the victim, Renee Henneberry Clark.

The shooting, in July 2018, happened after a confrontation over Clark’s tools being removed and taken to the woman's home.

During the six-day trial, the prosecution played police recorded interviews in which Philip Clark confessed to the killing.