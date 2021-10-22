Maine Passes 100,000 Total Coronavirus Cases on Friday

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Friday reported two more COVID-19 related deaths and 575 new coronavirus infections.

The state has now recorded 100,382 cases since the pandemic began. There have been 1,115 Mainers known to have died from the disease, according to the CDC. Of those fatal cases, 1,104 were among people age 60 and older.

Aroostook County added 41 new cases on Friday for a total of 3,792 since March 2020. There are an estimated 271 active cases in the County, and 5,424 active cases across the state.

Since the beginning of October, there have been 91 recorded COVID-related deaths in Maine and 201 additional hospitalizations. Aroostook County has recorded six deaths and six new hospitalizations so far this month.

Currently in Maine, 197 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those being treated for the disease, 71 patients are in critical care and 31 are breathing with the help of ventilators.

Officials say in order to curb continued outbreaks, more people need to be vaccinated against the deadly virus. Maine's vaccination rate is just over two-thirds of the total population. COVID-19 vaccines are available free of charge at numerous sites across the state, with many pharmacies offering walk-in clinics.

New Brunswick extends "circuit breaker" measures

New Brunswick Public Health confirmed on Thursday that two more people have died as a result of COVID-19. There were also 67 new cases, bringing the active case count in the province to 762. Government officials say the current circuit breaker measures will be extended for at least 7 more days in zones 1 thru 4. An additional 14-day circuit breaker will begin today in Zone 5, the Campbellton region.