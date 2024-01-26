Police in Maine and NH Seize 2 Pounds of Fentanyl, Arrest 1 Woman

A woman arrested in Maine is facing charges in two states after more than two pounds of fentanyl were seized from properties in Maine and New Hampshire.

Who Was Arrested?

Heather McGrath, 35, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire was arrested by Kittery, Maine police on two drug trafficking charges.

Where Were the Drugs Found?

The investigation that led to McGrath's arrest involved several local law enforcement agencies in New Hampshire, as well as federal officials. As a result of that investigation, police executed a search warrant on McGrath's storage unit in Dover, New Hampshire. Officials say 650 grams of suspected fentanyl were seized in that search.

A property that McGrath owns in Kittery, Maine was also searched and WABI-TV reports police found approximately 310 grams of suspected fentanyl. Also seized in that search were 95 grams of powdered cocaine, approximately 4 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and approximately 40 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Will She Be Charged in Maine?

McGrath is facing charges in both states. In Maine, she's charged with being a fugitive from justice and is awaiting extradition to New Hampshire where she will be tried on drug charges. Officials say more charges are expected as this investigation progresses.

