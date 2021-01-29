Maine Named One Of The Nerdiest States In The Country

Dictionary.com defines a nerd as "an intelligent but single-minded person obsessed with a nonsocial hobby or pursuit". With that in mind, think about yourself and the people around you. Do you think Maine is filled with nerds? The guess here is that the answer would a resounding "no" but according to Zippia.com, we'd all be wrong. Based on data they've compiled, Maine is one of the nerdiest states in the entire country.

NinaMalyna

Zippia determined that Maine is the 9th nerdiest state in the country by studying Google trends on a slew of 'nerdy' subjects, like Dungeons and Dragons, Harry Potter, Star Wars and LARPing. From there they dug deeper, finding out how many questions and how specific those questions were getting when it came to the "nerdy" subject matter. They piled all that data together and ranked the states accordingly.

If you're feeling a little attacked right now for being passionate about your hobbies, don't even stress. Apparently, most of New England absolutely loves nerdy stuff. Zippia declared New Hampshire as the 6th nerdiest state and Vermont as the 7th nerdiest state. Three states in the top 10? Might as well adopt Klingon as a special language up here and all start wearing cloaks and carrying wands. May the force be with us all.