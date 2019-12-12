Maine Minimum Wage to Rise, Overtime Rules Change Jan. 1

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Department of Labor's reminding workers and employers that a suite of changes to state and federal minimum wage and overtime laws is coming in less than three weeks.

The changes go into effect Jan. 1. The state's minimum wage is going up from $11 to $12 for most workers.

U.S. Department of Labor rules on overtime eligibility also become effective that day, and that means the federal minimum salary for exemption from overtime eligibility goes up from $23,660 to $35,568 annually for full-time employees.

Maine's minimum salary for exemption to overtime eligibility rises from $33,000 to $36,000.