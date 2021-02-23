Maine Might Extend Takeout Alcohol Through September 2022

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine lawmakers are considering a proposal to extend takeout alcohol through September 2022.

Restaurants and bars in Maine have been allowed to sell alcohol via takeout and delivery service during the coronavirus pandemic as long as liquor is accompanied by a food order.

Democratic Sen. Louis Luchini of Ellsworth has proposed extending the provision until Sept. 10, 2022.

Get our free mobile app

The Maine Legislature’s Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee has voted to approve the proposal, which must now go before the full Legislature.