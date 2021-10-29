Maine Maritime Museum Facing Lawsuit Over Capsized Schooner

What was suppose to be a beautiful day on the Kennebec River aboard the Maine Maritime Museum schooner, the Mary E, turned into tragedy on July 30th as the vessel capsized on a cruise that had 15 passengers and 3 crew aboard.

Luckily, everyone on board that day was rescued although now a lawsuit by one of the passengers aboard that day contends that the Mary E wasn't seaworthy, and the staff operating the vessel were untrained to operate in poor weather conditions.

According to a report by WCSH 6, The Maine Maritime Museum had no comment on this lawsuit but an attorney out of Camden did file a complaint back in August asking for Maine Maritime Museum to be exonerated from any wrongdoing.

The passenger filing suit, Karen Baldwin indicated that she recalls having a safety briefing, but the people onboard were not being required to wear life vests during the cruise.

What exactly the passenger is seeking in damage compensation has not been released y her attorney.

Below is a YouTube report by WCSH 6 that shows the passengers perspective as the vessel was in the water capsized as people were waiting to be rescued.

The Best Snack Foods in Maine According to Reddit h/t r/Maine

You know there is just something about using our free radio station app that makes life easier. The B98.5 app makes it easy to request a song, message the DJs on the air, even enter contests that are available on the app only. You can also stay current with news and happeings around town. To be “in the know" turn on the push notifications for exclusive content and local breaking news. It’s the best way to hear about breaking news first. Stay connected to B98.5 for FREE with our B98.5 app. It’s a FREE download on Google Play and the Apple App Store. Check it out, tell your friends and family and stay connected with us!