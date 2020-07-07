Maine Man Wins Big Off Scratch Ticket

June was another big month for lottery winners in Maine

According to WMTW, Luther Klutchnick purchased a $20 scratch ticket from the Rangely IGA and walked away with over $300,000.

He purchased an Extreme Green Progressive ticket.

According to lottery officials, there was at least one other Mainer who won in excess of $250,000 last month. In total, Mainers won over $1.5 million in the month of June.

Want to continue to play the lottery, but you are concerned about the spread of the coronavirus? The Maine State Lottery has a solution: lottery subscriptions.

The Maine State Lottery offers subscriptions to their popular games. Currently, they offer subscriptions for Powerball, Megabucks, Lucky for Life, and Mega Millions. Subscriptions run for between 13 weeks and a full year.

Get more details on how it works HERE

Just set it up, pick your lucky numbers, and get on with your busy life.

