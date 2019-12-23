Maine Man Leads Police on Chase after Officer Shot & Wounded

State Police say a Waterville Police officer was shot and wounded and a 29-year-old man is being treated for multiple wounds after he was shot by police in Canaan following a chase from Waterville.

Waterville officer, Timothy Hinton, was shot in both arms and was treated and released about 4:30 PM from the Thayer unit of MaineGeneral in Waterville. Richard Murray-Burns of Harmony is being treated at EMMC in Bangor.

Hinton had stopped a car along Route 201 after a shoplifting complaint from Waterville’s Wal-Mart. He was fired upon as he was in his cruiser and as the gunman’s car left the scene. Hinton was wounded and began the pursuit until other officers could pick up the chase.

Police officers from several police agencies were involved in the pursuit along Routes 201 and 23. The chase ended at Route 2 in Canaan when several officers fired and wounded the suspect.

Several police cruisers in the chase were struck by gunfire from the suspect, including a couple of cruisers which were disabled. Murray-Burns was armed with an assault styled weapon.

As is standard in officer involved shootings, the Maine Attorney General’s Office is investigating the incident and a team of investigators were sent to Canaan. Eight police officers shot at the suspect and they have each been placed on administrative leave with pay, which also is standard procedure.

In addition to Hinton, the officers involved were State Troopers Eric Sucy, Rick Moody, Daniel Murray and Garret Booth, Fire Marshal Investigator Ken MacMaster, Somerset Deputy Sheriff Stephen Arminger and Winslow Police Officer Cameron Huggins.