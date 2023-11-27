Maine Man Injured after Fight with Two Men and Shots Fired

Police are looking for information after shots were fired and a man was injured following a fight in Fairfield.

The incident happened early Friday morning at the American Lodge at 31 Main Street.

Shots Fired at Apartment after Fight

Police said a 911 call reported several shots fired at an apartment after the fight.

Man Injured in Fight with Two Unidentified Men

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a male guest had been injured in the altercation with two unidentified men.

Police Looking for Information about the Incident

Police are looking for information and are asking the public to contact the Fairfield Police Department at (207) 453-9321. Officials said they did not believe there to be any danger to the public.

MORE NEWS: Maine Man Sentenced to Four Years for Drug Trafficking

Breaking News Updates and App Alerts

Update to this news story will be shared on social media when more information is released and made available. Download the station’s app for free to get breaking news sent directly to your smart devices.

Get our free mobile app

Fame and Fortune: These Are the Richest Celebrities in the World Stacker compiled a list of the world's richest celebrities using data collected from Celebrity Net Worth 's rankings by current net worth. Gallery Credit: Stacker