Maine Man Died and One Person Escaped Fatal Fire

A 69-year-old man died and one family member escaped a fire Monday afternoon on Long Island, Maine.

Fatal Fire on Long Island, Maine

The Maine State Police said Thomas Johnson died in the fire at 41 Atlantic Lane. Firefighters from the Long Island Fire Department reported to the scene around 2:30 pm.

One Family Member Escaped the Fire

“There were two family members in the home at the time. One person was able to get out and run to a nearby home to call for help. The homeowner, believed to be 69-year-old Thomas Johnson, did not make it out of the residence.” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating the Fire

The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to investigate the fire.

Man’s Remains Transported to Maine Medical Examiner

“Investigators responded to the scene last night but were unable to conduct a complete search due to the amount of debris and lack of light. Investigators returned this morning and have located the remains which will be transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta to confirm the identification,” said Moss.

Ongoing Investigation and App Alerts

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Updates to this news story will be posted to social media when more information is released.

