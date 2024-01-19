Maine Man Faces Charges For the Death of Woman From a Campfire

A Vassalboro man is charged with manslaughter for the death of a woman at a campfire in 2023.

Who Was Arrested?

Travis Mitchell, 31, of Vassalboro was arrested by Investigators with the Maine State Fire Marshal's Office on Thursday evening, January 18th. He's charged with manslaughter for the 2023 death of Liza Bragg, 46, of Albion.

How Was the Victim Burned?

It happened around 10:18 on a night in May of 2023. First responders were called to the D&R Campground on Pellerin Road in China for a report of a woman who had been burned by a campfire. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Liza Bragg was not the person trying to start the fire but was standing nearby when someone else was trying to get the fire going. Other people who were with her at the campsite were the ones who called 911.

Initially, she was taken to a local hospital but was then transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland because of the severity of her burns. While in the hospital in Portland, Bragg succumbed to her injuries.

Is Mitchell in Jail?

Mitchell was transported to the Kennebec County Correctional Facility in Augusta, where he posted bail. His first court date is scheduled for April 22nd, 2024.

