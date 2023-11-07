A 63-year-old man was arrested after he pointed a gun at another person and created a police standoff in Portland on Saturday night.

Man Pointed a Gun at Someone

The incident started after Keith Fitzell from Portland “pointed a gun at someone, before returning to an apartment” on Saint John Street around 8:48 pm.

Loudspeakers Used to Contact Suspect

Portland Police set up a perimeter around the residence and the Special Reaction and Crisis Negotiation Team were called to the scene. Officers made several attempts to Fitzell by phone and a loudspeaker system. The Crisis Negotiation Team tried to communicate with Fitzell for over two hours.

Flash Devices Used to Enter Residence

“With no communication, the SRT used noise flash diversionary devices in an attempt to gain the subject’s attention. Other non lethal methods were used to get the suspect to surrender peacefully,” said Portland Police.

Police: Numerous Weapons in Apartment

Fitzell was apprehended and arrested at 12:45 am Sunday morning after he “emerged from the building.” Police said, “numerous weapons were located inside of Mr. Fitzell’s apartment.”

Arrested and Charged

Fitzell was taken into custody on charges for Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon and Creating A Police Standoff.

Police Looking for More Information

Along with the charges, Fitzell also had an arrest warrant for failure to appear. Contact police at (207) 874-8575 if you have any more information.

