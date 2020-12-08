Maine-Made Wreaths will soon be Headed to Arlington

COLUMBIA, Maine (AP) — Tens of thousands of Maine-made wreaths are being prepared for shipment to the Arlington National Cemetery later this month.

A caravan of trucks from “Wreaths Across America” is departing next week, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, from Down East Maine, where the organization is located and where the wreaths are made.

More than 200,000 wreaths will be placed on graves at Arlington National Cemetery.