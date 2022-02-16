Maine Lobster Industry Pulled in The Most Money … Evah

Another reason to be proud, Maine. Our lobster harvest was the most valuable in history last year.

The Maine Lobster fishermen brought in $725 million for 2021. They brought in more lobster, and also the price was higher, leading to the record year.

The previous record was $541 million.

Get our free mobile app

That is a lot of lobster rolls at your favorite down east lobster shack this summer.

When is summer going to get here so we can get out and enjoy the so many positives of Summer in Maine?

Including lobster.

Close-up of a lobster roll og-vision loading...

"The Maine lobster industry remains a cornerstone of our state's coastal economy and identity because of the uncompromising commitment to quality that follows every lobster, from trap to table. I will continue to work tirelessly to support this vital Maine heritage industry," Gov. Janet Mills said.

Oh yeah, we love our lobster.

"The extraordinary value earned last year by Maine lobster harvesters is a clear reflection of strong consumer confidence in the Maine lobster brand and the products and people it represents," said Maine Department of Marine Resources Commissioner Patrick Keliher.

And who’s not curious what the price will be this summer?

Maine Department of Marine Resources says the lobstermen received an average of $6.21 a pound last year — also a record.

Congrats to the hard-working folks in the fishing industry, and thanks for doing what you do.

See you at the shack. But not soon enough.

180778822 loading...

The Best Restaurants in Downeast Maine for Lobster So when your hungry out-of-state relatives or friends come to our great state, where do you take them for a mouth-watering lobster dinner?

The answer to that often asked question will be top of mind for a lot of Mainers this season, as thousands of tourists, relatives, and friends drive hundreds if not thousands of miles to take in the sights and eat what our state is most famous for, lobster.

Whether it's a lobster salad, in a hot dog roll, a broiled tail, thrown into a pot of boiling sea water, or god forbid, made into a lobster poutine, people near and far crave it, and as soon as they make it into this neck of the woods it'll be what they have for dinner that night.

While each of us already have a few favorite snack bars, take-outs, and restaurants in mind, it would be wrong of this author to pass along those personal suggestions. So, we're going to rely on the reviews of TripAdvisor to point our visitors in the right directions. We've focused on the Ellsworth and Mount Desert Island area, and here is what we found as we count our way up to the #1 most recommended place for lobster Downeast.