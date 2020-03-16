Maine Island Banning Visitors During Outbreak

According to WMTW, the mid-coast Maine island of North Haven is banning visitors during the coronavirus outbreak.

The town's select board enacted the emergency measure on Sunday.

The new measure only allows for necessary travel to the island, which is located off the coast of Camden. Reasons for allowable travel includes things like medical care and law enforcement.

Residents are allowed to travel to the mainland in order to get needed supplies.

In addition to the travel limitations, the town office is closed to the public, but will be staffed to help people online and on the phone.

