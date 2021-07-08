Starting this Friday, July 9th at 6:30 PM, you can enjoy the Maine International Film Festival in Waterville or on your couch at home.

The festival centers around independent filmmakers from near and far but does shine a spotlight on Maine and New England creators as well.

The 10 day festival will have two ways to experience the event this year, both in-person and virtually. Availability of virtual screenings online will occur after films premiere at the in-person at the festival. What the virtual experience will bring is the flexibility to watch the films within seven days of unlocking it for viewing. Once you start watching it, though, you have 1 day with the film until the watch window expires. Additionally, all virtual showings will expire midnight on Sunday, July 18th, the same day as the final day of the in-person festival.

You can actually preorder films now at the Maine International Film Festival website and check out titles and short synapsis of the films in this year's festival now.

Here are a few of the titles included in this year's Maine International Film Festival:

The Winter: A deer eludes a man exploring a snowy forest.

Junior: Acclaimed Haitian roots drummer Jérôme "Junior" Simeon grapples with his life and legacy.

When Glaciers Go: Parallel stores of the Gurung family in the remote Mustang region of Nepal.

Pure: On the eve of her cotillion ball, a young girl grapples with her own insecurities and fears about embracing her queer identity.

Bruiser: A young boy struggles to reconcile his relationship to manhood and to his father after the latter is involved in an act of violence that goes viral.

Dial Home: At call centers in Mexico servicing U.S. customers, recently deported individuals find work and community in the limbo between borders.

The Way Life Should Be: This narrative of a Mainer of color makes clear how pointless, destructive, and heartbreaking long-term incarceration almost always is.

The Seeker: An excommunicated Amish woodworker struggles with spirituality, poverty, and life as an outcast from his strict, insular community.

Natasha Mayers: An Un-Still Life: Artist. Trickster. Activist. For over 50 years, Natasha has taken on social, economic, and environmental justice issues with humor, irreverence, and a keen aesthetic.

The festival got started in 1998 and, since then, has shown thousands of films. Special guests from past years have included notable names like Lauren Hutton, Gabriel Byrne, Glenn Close, Malcolm McDowell, Ed Harris, Peter Fonda, Sissy Spacek and much, much more.

Find more details on the Maine International Film Festival website.

