Maine Police Bust Several Illegal Asian Marijuana Grows on Friday

It was a busy day for Maine law enforcement on Friday, as several search warrants were executed in relation to illegal marijuana operations.

Where Were the Searches in Piscataquis County?

Members of the Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office were in Sangerville and Guilford Friday, executing four search warrants on illegal Asian marijuana grow houses. Officials say one warrant was served on a property on the North Dexter Road, while two others were served on properties on the Manhanock Pond Road in Sangerville. A fourth warrant was served on a residence on Water Street in Guilford.

How Many Plants Were Seized?

Officials say approximately 2,200 plants in total were confiscated between the many properties. One male was arrested and taken to the Piscataquis County Jail. His name has not been released.

What's Happening in Corinna?

In Penobscot County, Sheriff's Office personnel spent the day at a home on St. Albans Road in Corinna. While Sheriff Troy Morton did not confirm that this was an illegal marijuana grow, he did confirm for WABI-TV that the search warrant was the result of a drug investigation. He went on to say that once authorities got a look inside the building, they backed out until they could ensure everyone was taking the necessary precautions. A media release is expected later this evening about the Corinna search.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

