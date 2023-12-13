Maine High School Basketball Scores – Tuesday December 12

Here are the Tuesday night, December 12th High School Basketball Scores for games reported and played throughout the State of Maine!

Girls Basketball

Bangor 49 Brewer 31

Belfast 60 Winslow 25

Brunswick 43 Deering 39

Camden Hills 65 Medomak Valley 36

Caribou 44 Houlton 27

Cheverus 48 South Portland 28

Dexter 50 Piscataquis 8

Edward Little 71 Mt. Blue 15

Erskine Academy 52 Gardiner 50

Forest Hills 48 North Haven 27

Fort Kent 57 Madawaska 4

Freeport 73 Morse 49

Freyberg Academy 50 Massabesic 27

Gorham 56 Greely 30

Hampden Academy 41 Skowhegan 24

Hall Dale 82 Waterville 25

Lake Region 46 Oak Hill 16

Leavitt 76 Lisbon 12

Lewiston 72 Messalonskee 55

Lincoln Academy 54 Cape Elizabeth 31

Maranacook 40 MCI 38

Mt. Ararat 43 Gray-New Gloucester 37

MDI 53 Hermon 38

NYA 45 Winthrop 42

Oceanside 71 Cony 50

Old Orchard Beach 32 Monmouth Academy 29

Poland 43 Mountain Valley 33

Portland 56 Bonny Eagle 48

Richmond 74 Wiscasset 13

Sanford 65 Marshwood 45

Scarborough 40 Windham 35

St. Dominic 38 Boothbay 30

Valley 73 Mount Abram 22

Waynflete 21 Traip Academy 11

York 64 Kennebunk 53

Boys Basketball

Brewer 59 Bangor 58

Bucksport 58 GSA 30

Calais 61 Narraguagus 37

Cheverus 58 South Portland 49

Dirigo 58 Sacopee Valley 49

Falmouth 75 Westbrook 57

Forest Hills 62 North Haven 6

Freeport 66 Morse 40

Gardiner 70 Erskine Academy 56

Gorham 76 Greely 42

Gray-New Gloucester 59 Mount Ararat 42

Isleboro 57 Pine Tree Academy 40

Lake Region 70 Oak Hill 50

Lincoln Academy 83 Cape Elizabeth 49

Machias 56 Jonesport-Beals 40

Maranacook 62 MCI 55

Medomak Valley 78 Camden Hills 74

Messalonskee 40 Lewiston 31

Monmouth Academy 56 Old Orchard Beach 34

Mount Abram 57 Valley 47

Mount Blue 52 Edward Little 49

Mountain Valley 76 Poland 51

Noble 72 Brunswick 46

Oceanside 110 Cony 59

Orono 71 Washington Academy 52

Portland 64 Bonny Eagle 53

Richmond 96 Wiscasset 26

Sanford 59 Marshwood 43

Schenck 44 Penobscot Valley 41

Shead 59 Woodland 41

St. Dominic 72 Boothbay 28

Skowhegan 67 Hampden Academy 55

Sumner 55 Deer Isle-Stonington 24

Thornton Academy 52 Deering 50

Waynflete 51 Traip Academy 25

Wells 56 Biddeford 55

Windham 49 Scarborough 41

Winslow 62 Belfast 24

Winthrop 60 NYA 34

York 65 Kennebunk 43

You can vote for the Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week, once per day, through Thursday night, December 14th HERE.

Nominations for Week 2 are now open! Please send your nominations via email to Chris Popper by Sunday, December 17th for the Week December 11th-16th. We will then announce the nominations on Monday December 18th. You'll be able to vote once per day December 18th-21st with the Week 2 Winter High School Athlete of the Week being announced on Friday, December 22nd.

Get our free mobile app