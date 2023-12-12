Maine High School Basketball Results – December 11

Last night was a light night of high school basketball games throughout the State of Maine. Here are the results of games played and reported from Monday, December 11th.

Girls Basketball

Bangor Christian 41 Greenville 39

Bucksport 48 Orono 38

Machias 47 Woodland 36

Mattanawcook Academy 62 Central 44

Narraguagus 62 Jonesport-Beals 37

Wells 38 Biddeford 37

Westbrook 44 Falmouth 31

Boys Basketball

Bangor Christian 56 Greenville 27



Ellsworth 71 Foxcroft Academy 47



Fort Fairfield 63 Ashland 40



Katahdin 53 Southern Aroostook 50



Wells 38 Biddeford 37



Westbrook 44 Falmouth 31



Yarmouth 61 Kents Hill 21

