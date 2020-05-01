Maine Health Care Providers Resume Routine Procedures
Maine doctors are gearing up to resume office visits and to schedule procedures as the government eases some restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.
Starting Friday, May 1, health care providers may resume routine procedures and appointments that have been put on hold for the past month.
Maine Public reports that many providers say they will not reopen right away, and some, including dentists, say they are still not allowed to provide treatment other than emergency care.
