Maine Has The Highest Frequency Of Ghost Sightings

Have you ever had an up close and personal experience with a ghost? Well, you are not alone!

According to Ghosts of America, Maine has the highest number of ghost sightings per capita in the United States.

Given the long history of the state, does it really surprise you? It was one of the first places in the New World to be colonized by the Europeans. Before that, Native Americans had, for generations, called our state home. Throughout that time, people died in some not-so-pleasant ways. Wars, murders, accidents, and childhood illnesses. There's no way that doesn't produce some spirits that don't want to cut ties with our plane of existence.

So, how many ghost sightings have there been in Maine? Since 2005, the Pine Tree State has had over 750 ghost sightings. That comes out to about 56 ghost sightings per 100,000 residents.

Right behind us is North Dakota with about 53 ghost sightings per 100,000 people. Oklahoma came in 3rd place with 47 sightings per 100,000 people.

What about the rest of New England? New Hampshire was in 30th place with about 20 per 100,000. Massachusetts was in 28th place. Vermont was in 5th place with 37 sightings per 100,000 residents.

One of the cool things about the site is that it allows users to post their own ghost stories. All of them are separated into states and towns. I was able to search for ghost stories in my hometown of Houlton, in North Conway, New Hampshire (where I spent over a decade), and here in Augusta. Check out Maine ghost stories HERE

Have you downloaded our FREE app? Use it to message the DJs, send us pictures and videos, and to participate in exclusive contests.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app