Maine Hannaford Recalls Pizza Dough After Razor Blades Discovered

According to WGME, Hannaford in Saco is recalling some fresh pizza dough over concerns that someone put razor blades inside.

The incident is isolated to the Saco Hannaford. Management of the store is asking people to return fresh pizza dough if it was purchased between Monday, October 5 at 2 AM and Tuesday, October 6 at 10 AM. The dough in question would have is found in a case near the store's deli.

Law enforcement is referring to this as a “malicious tampering incident” and they are reviewing security footage that may show the culprit. They also say they are certain that the tampering occurred within the store and not where the dough was manufactured.

The issue was discovered when a customer who had purchased the dough returned it to the store after finding blades in it.

Police also say that, at this time, no one has reported any injuries or illness.

