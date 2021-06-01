Maine Goes Five Days With No Reported COVID Deaths

Well, this is kind of exciting. On Memorial Day (May 31, 2021), Maine reported only 42 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. I say only because those are the types of numbers seen last fall as things were starting to ramp up for COVID in Maine. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has gone five days without reporting any COVID-related deaths.

OK, OK, the drop in positive tests could be due to a few things like our numbers in Maine have been trending down and the fact, as centralmaine.com pointed out, that testing is reduced over the holiday weekend.

We are still doing well on our vaccine rates for those who desire to have the shot, and over half of Mainers who are eligible for the vaccine have received it. The state is still looking for ways to get the vaccine to those who want it, but for whatever reason, they have not had it…yet.

Hospitalizations are down, and for those in the hospital with COVID, the use of ventilators is also down.

All of that is good news!

