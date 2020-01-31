Maine Gets an ‘A’ on Tobacco Control Report

The American Lung Association released its annual State of Tobacco Control Report and Maine has the best report card in the nation, receiving an "A" in every category except tobacco taxes.

The report shows Maine made significant progress on efforts to reduce and prevent tobacco use but more needs to be done when it comes to tobacco use among young people.

Lance Boucher of the American Lung Association said, "Sadly, the youth vaping epidemic still rising, and Maine must lead the way by removing all flavored tobacco products from the shelves and significantly raising the tobacco tax.

According to the report, 27.5% of U.S. high school students use e-cigarettes. That is a 135% increase in just the past two years.

In Maine, high school tobacco use for all products is just under 30%.