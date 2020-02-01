Maine Game Wardens Share Powerful Photos of Special Olympics

400 athletes from across Maine competed last week for three days at the 2020 Maine Special Olympics Winter Games with the help of many volunteers including Maine Game Wardens.

For decades, Maine Game Wardens have volunteered their time to tow athletes in the sit-ski event to the starting line with snowmobiles, lend a hand during the opening ceremonies and snowshoe events and serve dinner and ice cream at the celebratory dance.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife posted photos of the Olympics on their Facebook page and the smiles on the faces of the athletes say it all.

It's a powerful moment during the opening ceremonies when Game Wardens stand at attention dressed in their red snow jackets saluting.

Congratulations to all the Special Olympics athletes and thank you to the Maine Game Wardens and all the Special Olympics volunteers who made this event a huge success.