Maine Game Warden and K9 Find Missing 11-Year-Old St. Albans Girl

A Maine Game Warden and his K9 worked together to locate an 11-year-old girl who went missing on Friday.

The girl had gone missing at around 9:00 Friday morning from her home on the Square Road in St. Albans. The girl's family began looking for her at around 9:00 in the morning and then called 911 when they found no sign of her. Members of the Somerset County Sheriff's Office were first on the scene and they quickly requested K9 assistance from the Maine State Police and Maine Warden Service.

Game Warden K9 Koda and Game Warden Jake Voter were assigned to search a large forested area located behind the woods. After about 45 minutes of scouring the woods, Koda picked up a scent and moved quickly to a boggy area located near a stream. She then started barking, alerting Warden Voter that she had found something.

Warden Voter found the girl hiding in the tall grass near a stream in a wet, boggy area just before noon. The 11-year-old had traveled 2/3rds of a mile from her house. Officials say she was tired and cold, but otherwise healthy. Voter picked her up and gave her a piggyback ride back to where she was reunited with her relieved family.

