Maine Flag to Stay, State Could Design Bicentennial Flag

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Lawmakers have decided to keep Maine's state flag, despite a push to replace it.

Maine Public reports that the Legislature's State and Local Government Committee decided to amend the bill to ask the secretary of state to come up with a design for the state's bicentennial flag.

The original bill proposed bringing back a simple flag design dating back to 1901 that features a pine tree and a star.

Democratic Rep. Janice Cooper, of Yarmouth, says she's OK with the committee's decision, but still believes there's broad public support for the 1901 flag.

Republican Rep. Will Tuell, of East Machias, opposed the push and said the public wants lawmakers to work on more important issues.