What are Maine’s Most Physically Fit Cities?

How fit is your Maine city? When it turns out you can find that out. BarBend.com did a list of 64 Maine cities and how they ranked in a number of different areas to come up with an overall score. In fact, they look at 11 different areas to come up with the score; these include things like population, access to healthy food, exercise opportunities, air pollution, and smoking rates.

Overall they found 21% of Mainers report excessive drinking, 20% say they lack physical activity and 29% report a Body Mass Index over 30%.

Topping the list was Topsham with a score of 79.63; last on the list was Sanford with a score of 69.37.

Our northernmost cities did very well, even showing up in the top five; Winthrop made the top ten. All in all, I think the central Maine region did well overall. The bottom of the list is more southern Maine cities.

Check it out for yourself…where is your city (or city closest to you) on this list?

