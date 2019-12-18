Maine Fire Marshal Investigating Identity of Victim

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says a Rumford woman is the likely victim on Monday night’s fire that destroyed the apartment house she lived in.

Work continues to establish a positive identification to the victim, whose body was located in the rubble Tuesday morning.

Fire Investigators said the body was found in the first floor apartment of 73-year-old Jane Bubar, who is unaccounted for.

The occupants of the two other apartments on the second and third floors of the building escaped the fire without injury.

Work continues by the State Medical Examiner’s Office and the State Police DNA Lab to determine a positive identification.

Fire investigators said the fire started in Bubar’s apartment, but the cause cannot be determined because of the extensive damage to the building.