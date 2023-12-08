Maine Driver Intentionally Hit Police Cruiser and Town Sign
Police said they are looking for a driver who deliberately hit a parked cruiser at the Livermore Police Department parking lot on Thursday.
Two Cruisers Damaged and a Digital Sign
The impact caused the cruiser to hit another cruiser parked next to it. A digital town sign was also intentionally hit, according to the Sun Journal.
Driver Drove Away after Collisions
Police said the driver was seen putting the car in reverse and intentionally hitting the cruiser. The driver was then seen driving out of the parking lot.
Contact the Sheriff’s Office with Information
The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case and is asking for the public to call (207) 753-2599 with any information.
App Updates and Breaking News Alerts
Updates to this news story will be posted when more information is made available and released to the media and public. Download the station’s app for free to get breaking news sent directly to your smart devices.
- MORE NEWS: Driver Arrested for OUI after Crashing into Sheriff’s Cruiser
- ALSO READ: Maine Man Working on Home Furnace Died in Explosion
19 Items Absolutely Banned from Checked Bags at the Boise Airport
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
LOOK: First Photos Of 'The Walmart Of The Future'
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll