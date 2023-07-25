2 Maine DOT Workers Seriously Hurt On the Job in Cushing

Two people working for the Maine DOT were seriously injured on a job site on Tuesday in Cushing.

What Happened?

According to the Maine Department of Transportation, the two workers were part of a crew that was retrieving sheet piles near the intersection of River Road and Pleasant Point Road, when the incident happened at around 8:00 Tuesday morning. Both workers were pinned between an excavator and a flat-bed trailer. Sheet piles are steel sheets with interlocking edges that retain soil. So far, officials have not commented on exactly how the workers became pinned.

Cushing is a community in Knox County, located about 30 minutes southwest of Rockland.

How Badly Were the Workers Hurt?

Officials say both people were transported to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport. They were listed in stable condition, as of Tuesday afternoon. The names of the two workers have not been released and there's been nothing said about the extent of their injuries.

Is This Incident Being Investigated?

In a statement, Maine DOT officials say the safety of their employees and the public passing through their work areas is always their primary concern. This incident has been reported to the Maine Department of Labor, which has jurisdiction over incidents at state job sites, and is being investigated in cooperation with the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

