Maine Dog Becomes TikTok Sensation

You may remember that, just recently, Matt James from the Moose Morning Show started getting into the lip-sync app TikTok. Matt, along with some of the other DJs, has made some really funny videos. Well, it looks like a pup from Maine has just shown him up.

According to News Center Maine, a Westbrook golden retriever named Oakley has become a TikTok sensation.

His videos have gotten millions of views and been shared thousands of times. Justin Bieber shared one of Oakley's videos.

You can follow Oakley on Insta, too! He's already got 13,000 followers