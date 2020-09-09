Maine Deer Lottery Signals Start To Fall Hunts

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s annual deer permit drawing is scheduled for later this week, and it will be followed by some of the state’s fall hunting seasons.

The deer lottery awards “any deer” permits, which allow hunters to harvest deer of either sex.

A limited portion of the archery season begins the following day, and the firearms season begins on Nov. 2.

The state’s fall wild turkey season begins Sept. 14 and runs to Nov. 7. The moose season begins Sept. 28 and lasts until Nov. 28. Maine’s bear hunt began on Aug. 31 and lasts until Nov. 28.