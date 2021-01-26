Maine Courts Transitioning to Online Records System

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine courts have started the transition to online records and plan to charge 10 times the amount charged to access federal court records.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the public currently must pay $1 per page to view a document online.

Court officials have promised that a spring update will make previewing documents free and downloading those pages will cost $2 for the first page and $1 for each additional page.

A spokesperson said the Maine Judicial Branch will use these fees to pay for the new system that will cost between $1.3 million and $1.8 million each year.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app