The Maine Center for Disease Control on Tuesday reported a three-day total of 667 new coronavirus cases and eight related deaths in the state. Aroostook County has another 31 cases and three deaths.

CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah said currently in Maine there are 194 people hospitalized with COVID-19 with 67 patients in critical care beds and 40 on ventilators.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is now at 444 per day, up from 174 per day a month ago.

The Houlton School District - RSU 29 - has switched to remote learning for all of its students in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Since school started about two weeks ago, there have been 29 positive cases among students and staff in the Houlton School District. Officials said the decision to shut down all schools was motivated by a spike in the number of students that would need to be quarantined. Schools in the RSU 29 will be closed and all sports activities will be cancelled until Monday, Sept. 27. MORE INFORMATION HERE

New Brunswick Update

New Brunswick Public Health reported a three-day total of 122 new coronavirus cases and 29 recoveries and since Friday. Officials say 86 per cent of these new cases involved people who are not fully vaccinated. There are now 11 people hospitalized in the province due to the virus, with nine in intensive care. The number of known active cases jumped to 229.

Two COVID-19 cases have been identified at Andover Elementary School in Perth-Andover. Tuesday will be a distance-learning day for all students at the school. The Anglophone West School District is working with New Brunswick Public Health to identify students and staff who may have been in close contact with the two individuals who tested positive.