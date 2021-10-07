Maine CDC Reports 680 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death on Thursday

The Maine Center for Disease Control reported 680 new coronavirus infections on Thursday and one COVID-19 death.

Aroostook County has 18 new cases and over 30 recoveries to drop the active cases load to about 300 people.

Penobscot County continues to see the largest outbreak in the state with 179 new cases on Thursday and one death. Active cases in Penobscot County are estimated at 1,117, according to the latest CDC data. There are currently 22 people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

About three-quarters of Maine’s eligible population (12-and-older) is now fully vaccinated against coronavirus, but several rural counties lag behind. Data provided by the office of Gov. Janet Mills show Franklin, Oxford, Piscataquis and Somerset counties all have vaccination rates below two-thirds of the eligible population. Somerset County has the lowest rate at 61%.

By contrast, heavily populated Cumberland County has seen infection rates drop considerably as more than 86% of its eligible residents are now fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccines are available free of charge at numerous sites across the state, with many pharmacies offering walk-in clinics.

New Brunswick Update

New Brunswick Public Health reported one COVID-related death and 71 new cases on Wednesday. Officials say the province now has 775 active infections, with 51 people in hospital, including 25 people in Intensive care.

With the Thanksgiving weekend coming up, Premier Blaine Higgs says the province decided to limit gatherings to single households because private gatherings have been a "major source" of COVID-19 infections. The department of health added a clarification, saying New Brunswickers who live alone can join another household during the holiday weekend.