Maine CDC Releases Travel Guidance During Coronavirus Outbreak

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) sent out a press release to share current travel guidance today due to the global response to the coronavirus.

Here's what the Maine CDC is asking those that plan to travel should check for advisories from the U.S. CDC as well as from the U.S. Department of State:

Individuals with plans to travel abroad are advised to frequently check for advisory updates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (U.S. CDC) and travel advisories from the U.S. Department of State. These federal agencies are monitoring the COVID-19 situation abroad and providing guidance to potential travelers.

The Maine CDC points out specifics for those that have recently traveled:

U.S. CDC recommends that individuals who recently traveled to Italy, South Korea, or other regions where COVID-19 outbreaks are ongoing should monitor their own health. Quarantine, which is used to restrict the movement of well individuals who may have been exposed to communicable diseases to see if they become sick, is not currently recommended for travelers returning from these areas. Individuals without symptoms, which include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, may return to their regular activities.

If you to become sick after returning from a country with a coronavirus outbreak that includes fever, cough with difficulty breathing within 14 days after leaving, here's what to do:

Isolate at home for 14 days if the symptoms are mild.

Seek medical advice if the symptoms become more severe. Call ahead before you go to a doctor's office or emergency room. Tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.

Avoid contact with others.

Avoid travel on public transportation.

In general we should be especially vigilant with passing germs and should follow normal precautions that include covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing. Be sure to wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds to avoid spreading the virus to others. Wash your hands with soap and water immediately after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains 60 percent to 95 percent alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

The Maine CDC is stating that Maine has yet to have a confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

For more information, check the Maine CDC site dedicated to the coronavirus.