Maine CDC Records First Child Flu Death of Season

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says the first influenza-related death of a child in the state this season has been recorded.

The agency says the child was from southern Maine, younger than 5 years old and not vaccinated against the disease.

The agency said it has recorded 19 adult deaths this season that are at least partially attributable to the flu.

Maine CDC recommends residents wash their hands, get a flu shot, cover their mouths when they cough and stay home when sick.