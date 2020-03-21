Maine CDC COVID-19 Update
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Saturday there are 70 confirmed cases of the coronavirus across the state, with 2,264 negative cases. See the Maine chart below.
|Maine COVID-19 Testing Data
|Updated: March 21, 2020 at 1:30 PM
|Confirmed Cases
|Negative Tests
|70
|2,264
|Confirmed and Recovered Case Counts by County
|County
|Confirmed
|Recovered
|Androscoggin
|3
|1
|Aroostook
|0
|Cumberland
|41
|2
|Franklin
|0
|Hancock
|0
|Kennebec
|4
|Knox
|0
|Lincoln
|4
|Oxford
|4
|Penobscot
|2
|Piscataquis
|0
|Sagadahoc
|1
|Somerset
|0
|Waldo
|0
|Washington
|0
|York
|8
|Unknown
|3
